TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Trees Committee and City of Tyler Urban Forestry Division hosted a tree planting event at Pollard Park and Golden Road Park on Saturday for Tyler Arbor Day.

Volunteers were able to plant trees and received a free shirt, lunch and the opportunity to win door prizes.

“It’s important to educate the community because, forestry and urban forestry is not something that they teach a lot in school, and so if we can come out here and teach kids and teenagers and adults about some stuff they may not have known about, that’s important,” Luke Alfaro an arborist with the City of Tyler said.

According to the Arbor Day Foundation, urban forests offer various advantages to communities such as higher property values, energy cost reduction and traffic sound absorption.

This is the 14th annual Tyler Arbor Day celebration for the city.