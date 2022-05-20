PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — East Texas nonprofits are struggling to stay afloat in today’s sluggish economy. The Tri-County Meals on Wheels in Palestine previously received $2,000-$3,000 per month in donations, now they only get about $1,000 per month.

The organization serves Anderson, Cherokee and Rusk counties. The community fears the program is going to close because of the significant decrease in funding. They are having to pull money from other places within the ministry and reach out to city officials for help.

“We have the gas that’s increasing, the food prices increasing, everything is increasing except the funding sources,” said Executive Director Ruby Taylor. “I decided to compose a letter and send it to each county judge, letting them know of our need.”

Tri-County Meals on Wheels has lost nearly $85,000 in local funding due to the effects of the pandemic.

“Currently we usually hand out anywhere from 12,000 to 15,000 meals a month across the three counties,” said President Greg Gunnels.

Some of the people they serve, solely depend on Meals on Wheels to eat everyday.

“So this is about people maintaining their independence, staying at home longer and not having to go to places like skilled nursing facilities, nursing homes, assisted living and things of that nature,” Gunnels said.

The program does get government funding but that only accounts for 43%, the rest is on them so they are asking for help from the community.