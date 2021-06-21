Trial pushed back again for man accused of 2017 fatal drunk driving crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The trial for a Longview man who was allegedly involved in a fatal drunk driving wreck, then arrested twice after that for DUI, has been pushed back.

According to the Longview courts, the trial that was originally slated to begin this year will not happen until January 2022 at the earliest.

30-year-old Corie Murray was been arrested twice for DUI since being charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

Murray is accused of intoxicated manslaughter for the Oct. 6, 2017, wreck that killed 64-year-old Billie Griffin Andrews, a Woodville resident. Longview police said at the time that Murray’s car crossed over the center line while he was driving up South Eastman Road just after 10 p.m.

His car collided with Andrews’ car, which was being driven by Tunyion Lanette Andrews, Billie’s daughter. The next day, Murray posted bonds that totaled just over $50,000 to be released from jail.

He was indicted in February 2018 and his case has faced numerous delays over the past three years.