10:59 a.m.

After playing the bodycam footage, the court is now taking a 20 minute recess.

Poster said she was arrested for resisting arrest that day and has not been made any promises in exchange for her testimony.

9:57 a.m.

The prosecution has begun playing Banks’ bodycam footage. As different items that were reported stolen come into frame, Poster is describing what they are and their value to the jury.

Banks can be heard on the footage saying there was cocaine, marijuana, paraphernalia and guns found in the home.

9:46 a.m.

The state has now called Brittany Poster to the stand, who was renting the home searched by Traylor-Harris. DA Jacob Putman is questioning this witness for the prosecution.

Poster said she has lived in Smith County for 35 years. Poster said she knew the eviction was coming, but not the exact day, and that because of this her family had not begun packing.

Poster said she was surprised to hear that drugs were found in the home.

9:30 a.m.

Sgt. Justin Hall with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office has taken the stand as the fist witness in this case.

Hall said he was asked by the Texas Rangers to assist them in carrying out a warrant by downloading and reviewing footage from their system’s server containing bodycam footage.

9:24 a.m.

In the defense’s opening statement, his defense attorney said bodycam footage from the event does not show Traylor-Harris picking up any items, and that he was still a novice, at 26 days into his position as constable.

9:20 a.m.

In their opening statement, prosecutors say that on his first month on the job, Traylor-Harris violated his oath and stole from a family that had fallen on hard times and had been evicted from their home.

“Him and cronies were treating these possessions like they were there’s,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor did say that drugs were found in the home, and that made them “easy targets” to Traylor-Harris, Banks and Holeman.

Banks is expected to take the stand against Traylor-Harris.

9:10 a.m.

The trial begins about on time. The jury is made up of eight women and four men.

Original Story

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The jury trial for a former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable accused of theft is set to begin on Tuesday morning.

He was charged with official oppression and theft of property valued between $750 and $2500 by a public servant.

Former Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was originally arrested in Nov. 2021 by the Texas Rangers. He was arrested a second time in May 2022 for violating his bond conditions.

The district attorney’s office released bodycam footage from the alleged incident where multiple items were reported stolen from a home a week after Traylor-Harris, Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and Sergeant Derrick Holman were there to serve a writ of possession.

Among the items reported stolen were cash, jewelry, iPhones, watches and multiple other items.

Following his arrest, a Smith County resident sued to remove Traylor-Harris from his position, and argued he had violated his oath of office.

According to a bond violation report, Traylor-Harris was seen on a YouTube livestream on May 10 for the 2022 Police Academy Graduation for Navarro College. A supervisor with Smith County said they watched the video, which shows Traylor-Harris in full uniform and in possession of his weapon.

Traylor-Harris was out on bond since November. Conditions of his bond include an order that he cannot possess a firearm, explosive, ammunition or deadly weapon.

After the bond violation, Traylor-Harris’ bond was increased to a total of $1 million. His bond was later reduced, and he was released on a $40,000 bond.

This will be presiding Judge Jack Skeen’s last trial before retirement.