TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Monday morning, Smith County’s 7th District Court conducted jury selection for the trial of Daniel Nyabuto vs the State of Texas.

Nyabuto, 22, of Grand Prairie is charged in connection with killing Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. In July of 2022, while Bustos was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 155 he was reportedly killed by Nyabuto’s vehicle rear-ending his patrol car.

In October of 2022, Nyabuto was indicted on two charges in connection to Busto’s death: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and intoxicated manslaughter causing the death of a peace officer.

Tuesday, opening statements are set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Nyabuto’s defense preciously filed a motion to transfer venue to Cherokee County, but the trial will go on in a Smith County court.

In early March, Smith County presented the first ever Lorenzo Bustos Memorial Peace Officer Rookie of the Year Award. At the event, KETK spoke with Bustos’s wife and she shared what kind of person her husband was.

“He was a big-hearted kind person, always wanting to help the community and everyone and always there for everyone. Just a great person,” said Gloria Bustos.

At the event, KETK also spoke with Bustos’s former co-workers, including the first winner of the memorial award, Patrol Deputy John McLean.

“Bustos was highly looked up to by everybody on shift, by everybody in the department,” McLean said.

7th District Judge Kerry Russell will oversee the trial.