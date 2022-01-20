Trinity County 2-year-old girl flown to hospital after being found in stock pond, sheriff’s office asks for prayers

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to pray for a 2-year-old girl who disappeared and was found minutes later in a stock pond.
“Pray hard for this child and her parents who are completely distraught,” said the sheriff’s office.
The incident happened in the Centralia area on Wednesday. Authorities received a call about the missing child, named Tessa, and she was found later.
The child received CPR, and she was flown to a local children’s hospital.
