Trinity County attorney rescues baby after car hydroplanes, flips over during crash

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Colton Hay, the Trinity County Attorney, rescued a baby from inside a car, that was involved in a crash.

According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, the wreck happened on SH 94 West of Groveton on Tuesday.

A vehicle was traveling fast and “recklessly,” said Hay. The driver also passed other cars, while driving in a no passing zone. At the time, it was also pouring down due to a heavy rain storm.

The vehicle hydroplaned and landed upside down in a ditch that had a foot of water.

The car was also spilling fluids.

County Attorney Hay stopped by the crash to provide aid. He recently became a father and saw there was a baby inside of the car.

Hay broke the car window and climbed inside to rescue the baby. The child was sitting in a car seat, which was not strapped into the vehicle.

Along with the help of others, Hay was able to take the baby out of the car. The child was then transported to a hospital with injuries.

The driver was also arrested by DPS for driving while license is invalid (DWLI) with previous conviction, said Sheriff Wallace. Other charges are still pending.