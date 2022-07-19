TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — First responders in Trinity County have been fighting several wildfires this month.

Sheriff Woody Wallace said he fears that a large fire in a neighboring county is moving toward their area. The fire is about 40% contained, but low humidity and wind can pose a problem.

The record-breaking heat and lack of rain have East Texas firefighters overworked.

“We’re tired, I’m physically exhausted, my guys are physically exhausted. We’ve been rolling left and right,” said Keith Johnson, the assistant fire chief of the Trinity Volunteer Fire Department.

The volunteer fire department in Trinity has been battling fire after fire, but the most intense one this week was in Walker County.

“They’re going around again I think a second time where the fire line with the dozers to try and contain it but they’re really fearful that the winds start blowing that it’s just gonna blow ash all across that and we’re gonna be back over starting it again,” said Wallace.

Sheriff Wallace said the Walker County fire has burned between 1,500 to 2,000 acres so far, but it is just one of the many that East Texas firefighters are seeing this month.

“This month we’re at 27 fires right now which is highly unusual for us. We’re usually half that amount. Last month we were almost 24 fires,” said Johnson

In the last month, the Trinity County area has seen little rain like the rest of East Texas. Unfortunately the storms that passed through caused more fires because of lightning.

“We had a fire a couple days ago that burned I think about 250 acres. It actually, they feel it was started with lightning,” said Wallace.

The sheriff said that this is the hottest summer he’s experienced in the area so far, reminding everyone that officials are taking the burn ban seriously.

On Monday, a man was arrested in Trinity County for an alleged burn ban violation, the sheriff said.

“He was burning garbage in his backyard, it got away from him and it crossed over his property line. He didn’t think it was very serious actually he kinda thought it was funny so we invited him to spend the night with us,” explained the sheriff.

Wallace is warning people not to throw cigarette butts out of the window, because one little spark could spread faster than you think.