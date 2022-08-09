The video above has some profanity, and it shows footage from the Fountain Creek fire on Monday.

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are working on a forest fire in Trinity County on Tuesday.

A fire at Fountain Creek has reignited after it burned on Monday and is near FM 355 near the old Fountain Creek deer lease, said the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office.

This fire is close to Groveton and is not getting out of control, said Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

Officials are trying to stay ahead of the fire. He also said the smoke does not appear too bad.

There is also another forest fire near the Woodlake area in Polk County. Trinity firefighters are assisting and trying to make their way to the blaze.

The Fountain Creek fire is 90% contained and has burned 480 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Authorities said no injuries have been reported and the fires seem to be far away from houses.