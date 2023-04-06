TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Trinity County are searching for a missing woman they said may be experiencing a medical emergency.

Ruth Rosser, 46, was last seen Wednesday evening wearing peach colored leggings, a black tank top and possibly a black windbreaker.

Officials said she left her Apple Springs home sometime after 9 p.m. with no possessions, including her cell phone, and is possibly experiencing a medical emergency that sometimes causes bouts of confusion and detachment.

She is 5’2″, 126 pounds and officials said she has black hair pulled up with either a red or white ponytail holder.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424.