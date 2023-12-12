TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace announced on Tuesday he has filed for re-election.

“It has been a great experience thus far and I believe that I can still bring what it takes to be the chief law enforcement officer of Trinity County,” Wallace said in a statement. “Together we will continue to serve and protect the fine citizens of Trinity County.”

Wallace first ran for sheriff in 2012, and this is his third time running for re-election.

“In addition to public support, it takes a whole team of good people to have a successful law enforcement agency and we have some of the finest folks working for the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office in Texas,” Wallace said. “Thank you for the opportunity to be your sheriff for four more years.”