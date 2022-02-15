TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace has requested that the commissioner’s court fund an emergency temporary jail from COVID relief funds.

There is a law in the Local Government Code provided by the state that allows for the utilization of temporary housing for prisoners if the sheriff and commissioners court requests.

“I propose that Trinity County utilize this law to help alleviate the jail problem. The jail commission said they will approve a temporary jail under emergency circumstances for Trinity County. The jail commission agrees Trinity County is under an emergency situation,” said Sheriff Woody Wallace in a Facebook post.

Sheriff Wallace said that he has been told several times by numerous agencies that there are no grants available to Trinity County for a permanent jail.

In a post prior to Sheriff Wallace announcing his proposal, he gave 11 facts about the current state of the Trinity County Jail and shared photos showing its condition: