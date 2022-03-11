TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said his office found a portable meth lab on Friday in the Nogalus Prairie Area.

Officials found all the ingredients to make “shake and bake meth” on the side of a road. They also said there was a strong smell in the area.

The sheriff’s office initially received a call from landowners near the location that there was a lot of trash.

Deputies found pseudoephedrine, iodine and needles as well as mail that was possibly stolen from Lufkin. Sheriff Wallace said they are looking for those who are responsible for the meth lab.

“We’re going to start tracking this down, and we’re going to try to figure out who these people are,” said Wallace.

Law enforcement were worried that kids could find the items and play with them.

“This stuff is dangerous. These chemicals are dangerous,” said Wallace.

Authorities also asked people to call them if they see or know of any meth activity going on in the area.