GROVETON, Texas (KETK) – The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office will be auctioning off more than 50 slot machines, vehicles and office supplies on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Their seizure and surplus auction will have a preview from 8 a.m. until the auction starts at 10 a.m. The following items will be auctioned off by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace:

County surplus:

2009 Ford F-150

2016 Chevrolet Silverado

Office supplies and furniture

Seized and abandoned:

2004 Hyundai Sonata

2014 Dodge Ram 1500

2017 GMC Terrain

2018 Buick Regal

Over 50 slot machine gaming systems

The auction will be held at the Fairgrounds at the Y at 215 Fair Loop in Groveton.