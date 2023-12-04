GROVETON, Texas (KETK) – The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office will be auctioning off more than 50 slot machines, vehicles and office supplies on Saturday, Dec. 9.
Their seizure and surplus auction will have a preview from 8 a.m. until the auction starts at 10 a.m. The following items will be auctioned off by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace:
County surplus:
- 2009 Ford F-150
- 2016 Chevrolet Silverado
- Office supplies and furniture
Seized and abandoned:
- 2004 Hyundai Sonata
- 2014 Dodge Ram 1500
- 2017 GMC Terrain
- 2018 Buick Regal
- Over 50 slot machine gaming systems
The auction will be held at the Fairgrounds at the Y at 215 Fair Loop in Groveton.