TRINITY, Texas (KETK) — The Trinity Fire Department is holding a luncheon fundraiser event Saturday for the families of Tessa Aycock and Ethan Ramsey, two local children that recently suffered severe injuries.

KETK first brought you Tessa’s story back in January after Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace posted asking for prayers for a 2-year-old who was found in a pond. She is currently undergoing rehabilitation therapy in New Orleans, La.

Ethan Ramsey also suffered a catastrophic injury just days after the news about Tessa was released. The Trinity County Sheriff reported that Ethan had suddenly suffered a stroke with unknown lasting effects. He was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and is currently undergoing treatment. His current condition is unknown at this time.

The Trinity Police Department announced in a Facebook Live post Saturday morning that the Fire Department will be holding a fundraiser throughout the day, serving pulled pork sandwiches, drinks and bags of chips for $10, as well as taking any donations. All proceeds will go to the families of Ethan and Tessa to assist with medical bills.

The Fire Department began serving at 11 a.m. and said that they will be serving the box lunches until everything is gone.