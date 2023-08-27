TROUP, Texas (KETK) – The city of Troup issued a boil water notice on Sunday after a water main split meaning the entire city will lose most if not all water pressure.

The city said that Troup Public Works and a contractor are working to replace the split main and that once the new pipe is in place they will be releasing stored water into the system.

“Due to a line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Troup Public water supply ID 2120003 to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions). To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.” City of Troup

The city added that they will notify residents when the notice is over.