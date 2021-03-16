Troup man dies in car wreck near Arp

ARP, Texas (KETK) – A Troup man was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash near Arp.

Tony Calvin Henson, 56, pulled his Ford Escape on the south side of State Highway 64 about 5:30 p.m. and then attempted to cross the highway when he was struck by truck towing a trailer headed eastbound, said the DPS.

Henson died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, Michael Anthony Hill, 57, of Center, was not injured, the DPS said.

