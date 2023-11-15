TROUP, Texas (KETK) – The Troup Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a stolen vehicle case.

The vehicle is described as a white 1995 Ford F-150, with a mounted toolbox, two ladders, and several tools in the bed of the pickup. Police said it also has a sticker saying “Pray for Cooper #22” and a sticker of characters from the movie “Tombstone” on the back window.

The truck also has a F-250 badge on the driver side and an F-150 badge on the passenger side.

According to the Troup Police Department, surveillance video showed an individual in the Dollar General and Brookshire’s. Police said the person was seen walking around the truck, getting in the driver’s seat and driving away.

Surveillance video courtesy of the Troup Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troup Police Department at 903-842-3211 or through a direct message on the Troup Police Department’s Facebook page.