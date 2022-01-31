TROUP, Texas (KETK) – The city of Troup is warning the community about a scam call claiming to be with Amazon.

According to Troup City Hall, they received a call with a caller ID that indicated it was coming from the Troup 842 telephone exchange.

The caller reportedly claimed to be from Amazon and was calling to confirm purchases. When the person who answered the call indicated that they would connect the call to the Troup Police Department, the call was immediately disconnected.

The city of Troup said that this was a scam caller looking to collect personal and financial information.

The caller ID was 903-842-7486, but it was a spoof number. If you try to call the number back, a recording will indicate the number is not in service.