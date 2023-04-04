TROUP, Texas (KETK) – The Troup Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted vehicle burglary.

According to TPD, the attempted crime happened around 10:50 p.m. on Monday. Officials described the suspect as a white male driving a white Ford crew cab truck.

Officers are gathering surveillance video from other locations. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troup Police Department at 903-842-3211 or by direct message to the Troup Police Department Facebook page. All information is kept confidential, police said.

“All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Troup PD said.