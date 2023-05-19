TROUP, Texas (KETK) – The City of Troup is offering sponsorships on their new banners to local families and businesses.

For $200, your sponsorship will be up for two years on a light pole somewhere in the city of Troup. According to the city there will be four different banners:

Home of the Tigers

Welcome to Troup

Christmas/Winter

Spring, Summer

The deadline to pay for sponsorships is June 2. Checks must be payable to the Troup Chamber of Commerce.

To find out more call Suzanne at 903-574-3928 or email troupchamber@trouptx.com or call Melanie at 903-969-0061 tlibrary@trouptx.com.