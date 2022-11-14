TROUP, Texas (KETK) – Troup had their first taste of the Christmas spirit on Monday for their Holiday in the Country event downtown.

Despite the cold rain, people from across East Texas and beyond came out to have some holiday fun.

“Get your Christmas shopping started today, you’re 40 days ahead of the curve,” said New Creation Foundation, an organization taking part in the event.

To kick off the Christmas shopping season, Troup’s quaint downtown was transformed into a mini winter wonderland, complete with Christmas music and twinkling lights.

“It was started as an invitation for our community around us to come downtown and shop with our local businesses here. We have lots of businesses that have great things to offer for Christmas gifts,” said Suzanne Loudamy, the executive director for the Troup Community Development Corporation.

It’s a great opportunity for shoppers to check some gifts off their lists, while supporting small businesses.

“These businesses are the heart of a small town and without those businesses, you lose your downtown, you lose your small town, you lose your identity,” added Loudamy.

Downtown shops said the event brought in a lot of customers in a short amount of time.

“We’ve already had to restock our windows twice in the first 30 minutes the store was open,” added the women with New Creation Foundation.

Visitors were seen taking advantage of stores staying open later to find their perfect presents.

“We’re here wandering the streets looking for holiday deals and have fun as a family,” said shopper Liliann Burton.

Troup residents explained why they feel it’s important to shop small.

sprinkled some holiday “It gets to go back in the economy of everybody here local,” added New Creation Foundation.

The city of Troup sprinkled some holiday joy at the start of the season for East Texas.

“Just a nice way of getting the Christmas spirit pumping in your heart,” said Loudamy.

Holiday in the Country is just one of the many events like this offered around East Texas this time of the year, so be on the lookout because the festivities are just beginning.