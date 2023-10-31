HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — Some educators are sounding the alarms as teachers and other employees are not able to get the medication they need to take.

“They are not getting the assistance that they were promised that they would get,” said Amanda Wallace, assistant superintendent of personnel and policy.

On Sept. 1, The Teacher Retirement System (TRS) of Texas, which provides benefits to school employees, retirees and their families, switched its insurance provider to “Express Scripts.”

The change is making it difficult for some.

A result of being left without local providers, Wallace said is dozens of its employees are now without access to their medication or having to pay prices that they cannot afford.

A West Rusk ISD employee said she was having to pay more than $177,000 for her daughters’ medication.

“They call their doctors’ offices and are having problems getting the medications for their patients,” said Wallace.

The decision has also forced some district employees of the district to abandon going to their local pharmacies.

“Several patients are upset, in tears wondering why we are not accepting their insurance and they are just frustrated when they’re going to get their medications in,” said Strong Hurt Pharmacy Manager Nicholas Lockyear.

A statement by TRS about what they’re doing to help all of the employees said: “we work hard to ensure the best value, so that public educators and their families receive their health benefits at a competitive price.”

Henderson ISD officials also said that this problem has affected many teachers statewide.