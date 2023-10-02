SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A truck reportedly crashed into a home in Smith County near Highway 31 and County Road 245 on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened after the driver reportedly drove the Dodge Ram pickup truck off the road, into the tree line and through a fence while trying to pick something up off the floorboard of the truck, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The truck reportedly left a hole the size of it’s cabin in the wall of the home’s living room. Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the crash and no injuries have been reported so far.