SHREVEPORT, La. (KETK) — A truck driver from Palestine was named a “Highway Angel” for helping out a sand truck driver that overturned in front of him on March 3 in Shreveport.

Highway Angel is a program through the Truckload Carriers Association that recognizes professional truck drivers for “the exemplary courtesy and courage they have shown others while on North America’s roadways.”

Jason Escobar was traveling on Highway 3132 at about 10 a.m. when the crash happened.

“He was top heavy. He ended up losing control of the truck and he flipped it over,” Escobar said.

Escobar has been a truck driver for almost seven years and currently drives for Maverick Transportation out of North Little Rock, Arkansas, according to a release.

He quickly stopped and went to help the other driver out of the truck while it was leaking gas and oil. The release said that all of the lanes on the highway were blocked due to the sand on the road.

According to a release, he went on to help fire and rescue personnel shovel sand out of the road to help another truck driver that got stuck and hit a guardrail. His assistance helped to clear the traffic jam that happened after the accident.

“My mindset has always been that if, God forbid, something ever happens to me,” he said, “I would hope that the person behind me would be kind enough to reach out and lend a hand — we’re all just human beings.”