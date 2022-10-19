TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday Oct. 12, the True Vine Beer Run is back and bigger than ever.

The run is put on to benefit the East Texas Crisis Center and encourage people to stay active and see the beautiful city of Tyler all at the same time.

The day will start downtown on the square at 9 a.m. where there will be free yoga, coffee, food and beer or mimosas for purchase. The run will begin at 10 a.m. sharp and the course will take participants through the Azalea District, up Earl Campbell Parkway and to the front entrance of True Vine. The course, from start to finish, is about three miles long.

During the run, runners will be greeted by course stations set up along the route hosted by local businesses and friends from around Tyler.

Registration is available on the True Vine website.

While registering, runners will see a few fun things that they will receive for participating, such as:

Beer Run themed socks

Beer Run themed pint glass

And free beer (21+ Only)

If you have any questions, feel free to contact True Vine via email at hello@truevinebrewing.com.