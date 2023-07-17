TYLER, Texas (KETK) — True Vine Brewing Company will hold a benefit concert Thursday, July 20 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. in support of Tyler Balltzglier, an East Texan in need of a liver transplant.

According to the brewery, The Balltzglier family has been a part of the True Vine community for many years. Their band, Brothers & Sisters, played on the True Vine stage at their original location and they consider them part of their family. The Balltzgliers are currently raising funds for Tyler, who is in desperate need of a medical procedure.

According to the Go Fund Me, at 38 years old, Tyler was admitted into the ICU at the University of Texas Medical Center, where it was determined that he had Stage C Cirrhosis, Hepatitis, and was in extensive liver failure. In the next 6 months, he will require a liver transplant, the family said. According to the Go Fund Me page, this will require bi-weekly treatment of Ascites and draining fluid from his abdomen, a rigid and restricted diet and a balancing of symptoms.

If you would like to help raise funds for Tyler’s Liver Transplant, you can donate a $10 minimum donation cover charge at the door to see a variety of musicians who are donating their time for this cause including:

JT Wilkinson

Kerry Balto & Balltzflier Family

Lydia Laird

Caden Crawford Band

Meredith Crawford

Golden Hour

Brands & Threads will also be screen printing ‘Balto’ shirts to sell at the event and donating a percentage back to Tyler and his family. Food vendors include Sole Bread Company and Fire Flame Azian Fuzion food truck.

If you would like to donate directly to the cause, you can visit Tyler’s Go Fund Me page here. For more information, you can also visit the event’s Facebook page here.