JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — From East Texas to Hollywood, the “Krapp Strapp” made it to Shark Tank, earning the approval of investors Lori Greiner and Daymond John.

Keith Lindsey along with his business partner Bob Legg made the trip to the West Coast for an appearance on “Shark Tank“ to pitch one of their products.

On Thursday, local Jacksonville residents got together to watch the episode for the very first time and some couldn’t believe it.

“I thought, you got to be kidding me,” said Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce President Peggy Renfro.

It’s called the “Krapp Strapp” and its purpose is to help people in the outdoors be able to go to the bathroom more comfortably.

Lindsey said it could really make a difference for people.

“Once people understand it then it does have form fitting function,” he said. “It serves a purpose.”

While on the show, the company was able to make a deal for $65,000 giving up 33.3 percent of their company.

They told KETK they’re excited for what’s to come with their business