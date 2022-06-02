TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Travelers will have an opportunity to cut their wait time at the airport soon by signing up for a TSA program.

A TSA PreCheck Enrollment center will be in the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport terminal building from June 13 through June 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested travelers can schedule an in-person appointment to complete the background check and fingerprinting at the mobile enrollment center.

PreCheck is “an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience.” PreCheck travelers don’t have to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear, or belts.

Today, PreCheck has more than 450 lanes at more than 200 U.S. airports, including Tyler Pounds.

Visit tsa.gov for further questions.