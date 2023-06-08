TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police have made an arrest in a 2016 murder case.

According to police, Traveyon Henderson, who was 17-years-old in 2016, is believed to have played a part in the murder of Fred Griffin. Griffin was found shot several times in his Waterman Street home in January of 2016.

Henderson was booked into the Bi-State Jail Wednesday morning facing a charge of capital murder.

Detectives say they obtained a warrant for Henderson two years ago, but had to wait for him to be released from prison on unrelated charges before it could be served.

Police say they have another capital murder warrant for an additional suspect who is also in prison on unrelated charges.

Detectives believe that robbery was the motive behind the murder.