TUESDAY AT 10: Two Tyler puppies get second chance at life after fire during brutal winter storm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – During February’s brutal winter storm, two Doberman puppies in Tyler almost lost their lives after their outdoor kennel caught fire due to a heat lamp burning their bedding. The dogs were trapped and suffered third-degree burns all over their bodies.

Badly singed and barely hanging on to life, their owners brought them to the Tyler Animal Emergency Clinic where their injuries were worse than many veterinarians had ever seen. One suffered burns over 60% of his body. His brother had burns on every paw. There was a chance they would die from their wounds.

“Neither of them would even stand up. The one that’s burned pretty bad, he really wouldn’t get up. He would barely turn his head to look at me. Honestly, I wasn’t too sure that he was going to make it.” Lyndsey Rogers, Officer with Tyler PD

Because the owners could not afford the extensive care the puppies would need to recover, euthanasia was considered. The concern of possible animal cruelty was high, so the Tyler Police Department started an investigation.

This pushed owners to release their rights to an animal rescue. No charges were filed, and the dogs began receiving the care they desperately needed.

The then four-month-old pups spent 30 days in intensive care at Spence and White Veterinary Clinic where they underwent treatment similar to what a human burn victim would receive.

“Hours everyday we worked on them. They were in hydro tubs and everything else. We had to de-bry tissue off of one dog five different times.” Dr. Gary Spence with Spence Veterinary Clinic

This was made possible because of Cindy Nash at Nicholas Pet Haven, who took custody and financial responsibility of the Dobermans. She helped raise more than $9,000 for the dogs’ $8,000 vet bill.

Cindy dedicated countless hours of time and energy to help save them because she truly believes in the cause of helping animals. When asked why she decided to take responsibility for the poor pups, her answer was simple, “Well, because they’re worth it. Every animal is worth it.”

The two dogs faced a long recovery… enduring five surgeries and multiple rehab procedures. But today, the efforts were all worth it. Now known as “Benji and Mac,” the brothers are happy, healthy and have found a new loving home together with someone who had a big hand in saving their lives!

Tuesday on KETK News at 10, we dive into Benji and Mac’s journey as they rose from the ashes and now have their ‘Second Chance at Life’.