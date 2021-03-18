TUNE IN TONIGHT: ‘Dateline’ highlights East Texas ‘Lavender Doe’ case

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas case that stumped investigators for more than a decade will be featured Thursday night on “Dateline NBC.”

A woman was found dead in Kilgore back in 2006, but it took 12 years to find out who she was.

Dana Lynn Dodd was murdered by Joseph Wayne Burnett, her body found lying face down on a pile of burning bush.

Burnett eventually confessed to the crime, but police still could not identify her.

We would get people off the internet that would say, “Hey, I think this might be so and so.” And we would follow up on that and eventually rule it out. That just went on for years. I mean, it’s basically all we have. Lt. Eddie Hope

Dateline will feature how a group of people raised money to uncover the identity of “Lavender Doe.”

“The Woman With No Name” will air on KETK Thursday night at 9 p.m.