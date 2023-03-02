TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Severe storms are expected on Thursday, and the National Weather Service in Shreveport (NWS) said flash flooding could be possible in Texas.

People should avoid driving through flooded areas and be extra cautious during the night time.

“As always, turn around, don’t drown!” NWS said.

Experts said many people die because they ignore barricades meant to close off roads with high water. Floods can happen within six hours of a storm.

Six inches of fast-moving water can carry away an adult, 12 inches of fast-moving water can lift and carry away a small car, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). 18-24 inches of water can drag large vans and trucks.

Tornadoes could also be possible in East Texas on Thursday due to the storms. NOAA said in case of a tornado, people should go to their basement in their house and have an emergency supply kit. If residents do not have a basement, they can go to an interior room that has no windows. Experts said it is not safe to be outside during a tornado.