ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) awarded five grants to support career training to educational institutions in North Central and East Texas.

Cayuga Independent School District ISD – $324,591 grant to train 130 students as welders.

Forney ISD – $136,036 grant to train 150 students as registered nurses.

Kaufman ISD – $98,457 grant for equipment to train 135 students as mechanical engineers.

Kemp ISD – $208,145 grant to train 130 students as welders.

Rains ISD – $611,027 grant to train 103 students as welders.

The awarded grants come from Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) that is founded by the Legislature each biennium. WTC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs of developing career and technical education programs.

“We put a lot of this money into our SOT program. Welders, virtual welders, plasma cutters, oxygen settling cutters. We’ve got a number of things that we were able to update and another superintendent mentioned that they were updated 50 years old welders, we are doing the same thing too. We have been able to upgrading a lot of our equipment and it is really helping our mechanics program,” said Cayuga ISD Superintendent Joe Satterwhite.