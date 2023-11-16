NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two wanted individuals and the seizure of drugs in Nacogdoches County.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy patrolling the intersection of FM 225 and CR 703 noticed a silver 2006 Honda traveling south on FM 225 with an expired vehicle registration and a faulty tail light.

The driver reportedly failed to stop, leading to a pursuit that reached speeds of more than 100 mph. Deputies pursued the driver west onto SH 7 before turning into a dead end road, CR 615.

The driver, later identified by as Christopher Dewayne Harvey, 48, of Lufkin, allegedly exited the vehicle and ran into nearby woods.

Officials said there was a passenger in the car who was identified as Stephanie Arlene Wade, 32. She was found to have an outstanding state-jail felony for theft of property in Angelina County. Wade was taken and released into the custody of Angelina County deputies.

In Harvey’s vehicle, authorities reportedly also located drug paraphernalia.

Deputies began a search for Harvey. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a black passenger vehicle with two occupants in the 2000 block of CR 620, near the last place Harvey had been seen. The driver of the car consented to a search of the vehicle, where authorities said they located Harvey hiding in the trunk. Deputies also discovered a package of suspected methamphetamine weighing more than four ounces.

Harvey was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on Nov. 8 on four charges. Charges include a first-degree felony for the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a third degree felony for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and a class-A misdemeanor for evading arrest. He was also served on an outstanding third-degree felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.