Two arrested in Henderson County for possession of several drugs

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were arrested on Monday for possession of several drugs.

One man was caught with heroin and cocaine in Gun Barrel City and arrested by a deputy with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and another was arrested with methamphetamines with the help of a K9 team on Monday night.

Michael Shane Thomas, 37, was stopped around 10:30 p.m. on West Main Street for a faulty brake light. He told deputy Jonathan Barrios he was carrying drugs.

Eventually, Barrios surrendered a black, sticky substance believed to be heroin and a plastic wrapper containing cocaine. He also was in possession of marijuana and morphine.

Thomas was taken to jail and was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Earlier that day, around 7 p.m. Christopher Don Wages, 44, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

He was stopped at the intersection of Welch Lane and Grubbs Lane for expired registration.

According to HCSO, Wages was acting nervous and refused to make eye contact with the deputy.

K9 Valco was brought in and indicated there were drugs in the vehicle.

Two pipes used to smoke meth and a plastic baggie containing residue were found. Then a baggie containing the drugs was found in the street. Wages was booked for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.