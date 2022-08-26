RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman from Iowa were arrested in Rusk County on Tuesday after several power tools were reported stolen from a residence, according to the sheriff.

The deputy who took the report was given descriptions from the caller of the stolen power tools and a description of a possible suspect vehicle. Later that day, the deputy said he observed a vehicle matching the description he was given.

Officials said after observing a traffic violation, the car was stopped. An investigator was called to the scene, and after receiving consent to search the car, the sheriff said the stolen power tools were recovered.

Both the driver, who police identified as Skylar Haigh, and the passenger, Logan Vermast, both of Iowa were arrested for theft and transported to Rusk County Jail.