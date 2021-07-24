Two bodies of men, truck found in a private lake in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The bodies of two men were recovered from a private lake in Trinity County on Friday.

Law enforcement were called to White Rock City Marina Road where a body was scene floating in the private lake.

When deputies and Game Wardens were retrieving the body, officers noticed what appeared to be vehicle tracks leading into the water.

Game Wardens were able to use a sonar on their boat to locate the vehicle in 12′ water.

A second man was discovered inside the truck that was pulled from the lake.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said in a Facebook post that the identities of the two men are not being released at this time.

DPS Troopers were called to investigate the crash.

Wallace said that the investigation is still on going and no other details are available at this time.