Two dead after man thrown from vehicle in Van Zandt County crash

FRUITVALE, Texas (KETK) – Two people died in a crash Sunday on U.S. 80 just east of Fruitvale in Van Zandt County.

A Hyundai Sonata crossed the center stripe at roughly 7:50 p.m. Sunday evening and struck a Freightliner that was towing a trailer. The driver of the Hyundai, identified as 61-year-old Marc Italia of Dallas, was ejected from the vehicle.

The freightliner, driven by 58-year-old Wanda Jane Lewis of Dallas, went into the south ditch area of US 80.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Bartley Funeral Home in Grand Saline.