Two dead in two vehicle head-on crash near Livingston

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were killed in a head-on crash on US 190 around five miles east of Livingston at around 6:50 a.m.

55-year-old Michael Tobin, of Onalaska, was traveling east in a 2009 Chevrolet SUV.

Christopher Hinson, 37, of Livingston, was traveling west in a 2013 Ford car, and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone, when he then struck Tobin head on.

Tobin and Hinson were pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation. Additional information is not available at

this time.