UPDATE: Three members of a Sabine County volunteer fire department dead after three-vehicle crash

UPDATE (10:06 P.M.) – Jason and Vanessa Davis were apart of the Pendleton Harbor Volunteer Fire Department, and had three kids Mackenzie, Lynnsey and Coty. A GoFundMe was made for their funeral expenses organized by Samantha Hill who also lost her husband Ralph in the wreck as well.

The Pendleton Harbor Volunteer Fire Department released a statement regarding the loss of their three members.

“Tonight we come and ask for prayers for our department! Tonight a tone dropped for 3 car accident never did we think it would be one of our own! We lost 3 members tonight! Our assistant chief lost his brother also! Please keep all of our families in their prayers!” Pendleton Harbor Volunteer Fire Department

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday evening, two people were killed and one person was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 21, east of Pendleton Bridge near the Louisiana border.

Around 7:05 p.m., A 2021 Toyota passenger car, Curtis Harrison, 44, of Hemphill, failed to yield the right of way when he struck a 2010 GMC pickup which contained driver Vanessa Davis, 28, and Jason Davis, 38, both from Bronson, as well as Ralph Hill, 48, of Hemphill.

When Vanessa Davis’s 2010 GMC pickup was struck, her truck traveled into the westbound lane where it collided with a 2016 Chevrolet pickup.

Vanessa Davis, Jason Davis and Hill were pronounced dead at the scene. Harrison was airlifted to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were not injured during the crash, and their identities were not released.

The crash remains under investigation.