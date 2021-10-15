Two East Texas men wanted for aggravated robbery

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police are looking for two men wanted for aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred last week but appears to have been a coordinated effort. According to a report, after a woman reached out to the victim about coming over to smoke, two men busted into the apartment with a gun and stole his phone and PlayStation.

After viewing the surveillance video, it was obvious to police that the woman was involved with the robbery. Shortly after police posted her picture with a warrant for aggravated robbery, 17-year-old Kristyna Rowe turned herself in. She is currently being held at the Bi-state Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The two male suspects have now been identified as Cheyenne Hodge and Tre’mon Holloway. Warrants have been issued to both for aggravated robbery.

If you have seen these men or know where to find them, please call Texarkana Police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.