Two East Texas restaurants featured in Texas Monthly’s 50 best BBQ joints

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas restaurants were featured in Texas Monthly’s Top 50 BBQ Joints of 2021.

Mimsy’s Craft Barbecue in Crockett and Stanley’s Famous Pit Barbecue in Tyler both made the list.

In each entry, Texas Monthly gave information about when the restaurant opened, who owns the restaurant, how they make their food and a pro-tip for those who go to the restaurant.

Wade Elkins, 36, opened Mimsy’s Barbecue in 2020. He and his wife Kathy, were high school sweethearts in Magnolia. According to Texas Monthly, Kathy, a classically trained chef, worked at various restaurants while Wade, a self taught pitmaster, did barbeque pop-ups in Houston.

They decided to move to Crockett after a family-owned building came up for sale and soon opened Mimsy’s, named after Wade’s great-grandmother, according to Texas Monthly.

“His Central Texas–style smoked meats and links (such as boudin made with brisket) are the perfect partner for Kathy’s elevated sides (mac and cheese made with smoked queso and poblanos) and specials (shrimp and grits), all of which are enriched by the rustic atmosphere of a former ice-making warehouse,” Texas Monthly said.

Texas Monthly added that if go to Mimsy’s in a hurry, grab a wrap, which features sausage swaddled in brisket-fat tortillas.

Mimsy’s is located at 1979 S. 5th Crockett and is open Tuesday though Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Stanley’s Famous Pit Barbecue was featured once again in Texas Monthly.

The “oldest operating mom and pop BBQ joint” was part of the magazine’s top 50 BBQ joints in all of Texas.

Opened in 1960, the restaurant has been serving smoked BBQ for 60 years.

Texas Monthly said that their method of making the barbecue is using pecan and post oak as well as offset and wood-fired rotisserie smokers.

“The tagline stenciled on nearly every surface at Stanley’s is “Be Kind, Have Fun,” a somewhat incongruous entreaty in this traditionally rough-and-tumble East Texas railroad town,” Texas Monthly said. “But Stanley’s lives up to the motto, combining a world-class barbecue joint with two bars stocked with a dizzying selection of beer and assorted whiskeys and a honky tonk–inspired stage for live music.”

Texas Monthly says the owners are Spencer Carl and Nick Pencis. Nick and his wife Jen Pencis took over Stanley’s in 2006, after the death of founder JD Stanley left his family unable to continue the operation.

Stanley’s is located at 525 S. Beckham Ave. It is open from Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until they are sold out.