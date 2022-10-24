IRVING, Texas (KETK) – At the annual Texas Teacher of the Year award luncheon, East Texas teachers Pydi Oliver and Catherine Jackson were selected as the Region 7 elementary and secondary Teacher of the Year.

Pydi Oliver is a 3rd grade teacher at Velma Penny Elementary school at Lindale ISD and was selected as the Region 7 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Photo Courtesy of Velma Penny Elementary

Catherine Jackson is an English teacher at Carthage High School and was selected as the Region 7 Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Photo Courtesy of Carthage ISD

Both will go on to represent Region 7 as semi finalists for the 2023 Teacher of the Year award at the end of the school year.

To achieve recognition as Texas Elementary or Secondary Teacher of the Year, a teacher must first be chosen as a campus and district teacher of the year, then a regional honoree. From the group of 40 regional teachers of the year, six finalists are chosen and interviewed by an independent panel of judges.

The state’s top elementary and secondary teachers are selected from these six finalists, and the Texas nominee for National Teacher of the Year is chosen from the top two winners.

The Texas Teacher of the Year program has honored excellence in classroom education since 1969 and continues to annually recognize and reward teachers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and excellence in teaching.