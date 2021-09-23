Two East Texas teenagers killed in car crash after hitting trees

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas teenagers were killed Monday night after their car struck multiple trees.

A DPS report states that 18-year-old Kenneth Leonard was driving a 2001 Nissan M20 on FM 47 around 11:30 p.m. He was driving “at an unsafe speed” and lost control of the car when he went around a curve.

Leonard, a Van native, tried to get the car back on the road, but overcorrected and went into a side skid. The Nissan went off the highway and struck several trees. The crash site was roughly twelve miles south of Wills Point.

He was pronounced dead at the scene along with an unnamed 16-year-old girl. Both were taken to Eubanks Funeral Home in Canton.