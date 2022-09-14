LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The National Merit Scholarship Corporation released the names of the 2023 semifinalist and two East Texas high school students have made the list.

Pine Tree High School student Noah Sims and Nacogdoches High School student Vivyn E. Nieberding have been named as semifinalists by the scholarship program.

To be considered for a National Merit Scholarship, semifinalist must advance to the finalist standing in the competition by meeting high academic standards and various other requirements explained in information provided to each semifinalist. The finalists will be announced in February.