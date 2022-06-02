LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Two people were injured in a shooting at the Pine Grove apartments in Longview on Tuesday at about 9:26 p.m.

The Longview Police Department is looking for the people involved in the shooting. Upon arrival, officials discovered that two victims had been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Police say the two suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is active, and detectives are still gathering information.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online here. You could earn an award of up to $1,000 if that Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest.