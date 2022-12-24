TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace announced that a Saturday morning crash on State Highway 49 in Trinity has left one person injured and two juveniles dead.

According to officials, emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash around 4 a.m. Of the vehicles three passengers, the two juveniles “succumbed to their injuries caused by the crash” and the driver had to be flown out and is having his injuries treated at a hospital, officials said.

Sheriff Wallace added that the roadway on State Highway 49 is back open for traffic.