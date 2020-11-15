Two killed in 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle on Loop 323

Police direct people at the intersection of Loop 323 and Copeland Road. Photo Courtesy of Sarah Alegre.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man and a woman on a motorcycle were killed Saturday around 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Copeland Road and ESE Loop 323.

Both of the passengers on the motorcycle where pronounced at the scene when the motorcycle struck after the mini-van failed to yield.

The motorcycle was traveling west on ESE Loop 323 with a green light, when the mini van traveling east on ESE Loop 323 attempted to turn on New Copeland Road on a blinking yellow light.

Crime Scene investigators and the Tyler Police responded. The next of kin have yet to be notified.

Officials say that this is still an active scene and that police are in the roadway directing traffic to flow smoothly in all directions.