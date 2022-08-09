UPDATE: There are four active fires in Polk County right now. Officials said the TNT fire is 60 acres large and is 50% contained.

The 4762 blaze is 50 acres and 50% contained and the gate 6 fire is 100 acres large and 0% contained, said the Texas A&M Forest Service. The 4758 fire is also still burning and is 0% contained, according to firefighters.

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After containing an 18-acre fire off Highway 287 in Polk County, the Texas A&M Forest Service is now reporting two more wildfires in the same area.

One wildfire is reportedly 100-acres with 0% containment and the other is reported at 50-acres with 50% containment.

Corrigan Volunteer Fire Department reported on their Facebook page several surrounding fire departments and the forest service are working diligently to get these contained.